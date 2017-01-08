Car destroys bus shelter

A bus shelter was sent hurtling into the middle of the road after it was hit by a car in Preston this morning.

Fortunately, at the time no-one was waiting at the shelter on Woodplumpton Road, Ingol.

Emergency services were called to the incident at around 10am.

Crew manager Mick Birks, of Preston Fire Station, which sent two fire engines to the call out, said: “It involved one vehicle.

“Two pumps from Preston went out. We made the vehicle safe at the scene.

“I think there was one apparent casualty, but I’m not sure if there were any more inside the car.

“A paramedic was at the vehicle when we got there.

“It was basically making the vehicle safe prior to leaving.”

He added: “There was just one vehicle involved - he’d gone into a bus shelter.

“Fortunately no-one was in the shelter at the time.

“The shelter was completely destroyed by the vehicle.”

A Lancashire Police spokesman said they received the emergency call at 10.08am.

“A car hit the bus stop which ended up in the middle of the road,” said the spokesman.

“The car was badly damaged, there were no injuries. We got numerous calls about it.”

Police said the vehicle, an Audi A3, was being driven at the time by an adult male.

No arrest was made and inquires are continuing.