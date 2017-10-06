BROUGHTON BYPASS: On the road to prosperity as new £32m route opens

The new £32m Broughton bypass will provide a massive boost to central Lancashire – lifting the economy and attracting developers.

READ MORE: The new Broughton Bypass - in numbers

That was the confident prediction from politicians and senior figures involved in the decades-long project to build a relief road around the congested village near Preston.

The new road – James Towers Way – was officially opened by Northern Powerhouse minister Jake Berry yesterday.

It is predicted to reduce the number of vehicles travelling through the centre of Broughton village by up to 90 per cent and improve journey times in and out of Preston.

This is the first major new road project completed as part of the Preston, South Ribble and Lancashire City Deal.

Preparing for the opening of James Towers Way, the new Broughton by-pass, Jake Berry with Jim Carter and Geoff Driver

Lancashire County Council leader Coun Geoff Driver said he was delighted the much-talked about bypass had come to fruition.

He said it would have a major impact not just on the Preston area but the whole central Lancashire economy.

He said: “It’s been a long time since a bypass was first talked about, and we’re pleased that we’ve finally been able to make it happen. The opening of this road will benefit the village but will also be a boost to the economy of the sub-region.”

Coun Driver said he felt confident that the bypass would have happened eventually, but City Deal had made it happen now.

It’s been a long time since a bypass was first talked about, and we’re pleased that we’ve finally been able to make it happen.

Jim Carter, chairman of the Preston, South Ribble and Lancashire City Deal, said it was a major step forward and many other plans had been put in place in anticipation of the bypass being built.

He said: “This is the first major new road scheme delivered by our City Deal, which aims to transform the area by reducing congestion, helping people to get around and opening up new commercial opportunities.”

Mr Carter added: “I want City Deal repeated across the whole of Lancashire and beyond. “Central Lancashire has become a real driver of the economy and I’m very positive about the future.”

Preston Council leader Coun Peter Rankin said it was a “momentous occasion” for Preston.

He felt the bypass opening would bring in more plans and more investment to the area, particularly in and around Whttingham, which had previously been difficult to access.

He added: “This road has been a long time coming, and I believe it will have been worth the wait. This is just one of the significant improvements City Deal is able to bring to the city and I am very pleased to be a part of the process.”

Major new schemes to come include the Preston Western Distributor route and the Cottam Link and East West link roads, which will also ease traffic congestion in the area by taking traffic to a new M55 junction.

Northern Powerhouse minister Jake Berry, MP for Rossendale and Darwen, said the bypass was an example of how the Powerhouse concept was changing lives in Lancashire.

He said: “We’ve waited a very long time for this. The Preston, South Ribble and Lancashire City Deal is a great example of local partners, including government, collaborating together to make long awaited schemes like this a reality.”