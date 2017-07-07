BREAKING: Air ambulance called after M65 crash

The air ambulance has been called to the M65 after a man suffered head injuries in a serious crash this morning, say police.

The one-vehicle accident happened at around 10.30am between junctions 6 and 7 of the eastbound carriageway.

A car is believed to have overturned during the incident but nobody is thought to have been trapped.

Drivers are now being asked to avoid a section of the M65 while police and ambulance services deal with the emergency incident.

Normal conditions are expected by around 12.30pm says Highways England.