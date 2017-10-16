Boy taken to hospital after crash in Deepdale

A 12 year-old boy was taken to hospital after he was hit by a vehicle in Deepdale, say police.
Police and ambulance services were called when the accident happened on St Georges Road on Saturday evening.
A spokesman for the police said: "We were called out to a road traffic collision on Saturday.
"The incident involved a 12 year-old boy and a vehicle.
"The boy was taken to hospital as a precautionary measure."
The road was closed for a time to allow accident investigations to take place.
The extent of the boy's injuries are currently unknown.
