Boy taken to hospital after crash in Deepdale

A 12 year-old boy was taken to hospital after he was hit by a vehicle in Deepdale, say police.

Police and ambulance services were called when the accident happened on St Georges Road on Saturday evening.

A spokesman for the police said: "We were called out to a road traffic collision on Saturday.

"The incident involved a 12 year-old boy and a vehicle.

"The boy was taken to hospital as a precautionary measure."

The road was closed for a time to allow accident investigations to take place.

The extent of the boy's injuries are currently unknown.