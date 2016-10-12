Biker airlifted to hospital after smash

A motorcyclist was airlifted to hospital with what were described as “life-threatening” injuries after a collision on a country road.

Police later appealed for witnesses to the smash which happened on Moss Lane at Hesketh Bank near Tarleton yesterday.

Officers said the rider suffered serious head and leg injuries when his machine was in collision with a Land Rover Freelander.

The crash happened shortly before 11am.

A police spokesman said: “We attended a collision on Moss Lane in Hesketh Bank between a Land Rover Freelander and a motorcycle.

“The motorcyclist suffered leg and head injuries and was airlifted to the Royal Preston Hospital. His injuries are serious and have been described as life-threatening.”

Two fire crews from Tarleton and Penwortham attended the scene and helped paramedics move the casualty to the air ambulance. Anyone with information is urged to contact police on 101 quoting log number 411 of October 12.