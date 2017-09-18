Average speeds on the M60 less than 15mph

If the region’s drivers wonder why it takes them so long to negotiate the edges of Manchester, new research could provide the answer.

Average peak-time speeds on the M60 have been recorded to be less than 15mph.

That’s according to a recent study by the Department of Transport (DfT) and Transport for the North (TftN).

The latest statistics show flying is soon to become the best way to travel south from the North West, claim aviation bosses.

From October 29, the capital’s “best airport”, London Southend is to start a new route from Manchester to London.

Research by the independent regulator, the Office of Rail and Road, reveals the rate of train passenger complaints rising by 7.5 per cent in the past year.

Punctuality and reliability of services were the most common problems.

Back on the roads, major delays on other motorways such as the M6 and M1 are the result of multiple problems including accidents, roadworks, bad weather and broken down vehicles.

Alternative travel by air is now proving increasingly popular.

More than 700,000 passengers flew from Manchester to London last year via two airports. But now a third airport London Southend is starting a new route from next month with Flybe and is predicted to offer the best travel experience.

London Southend was ranked by far the best London airport for the fifth year in a row, with a maximum five- star rating for staff friendliness in the most recent Which? airport passenger survey.

Glyn Jones, Chief Executive Officer of Stobart Aviation, owners of London Southend Airport says: “With so much potential aggravation travelling by road or rail, people are waking up to the idea that flying is no longer a daft option and is perhaps a better way to travel to the capital.”