APPEAL: Teenage cyclist suffers facial injuries in Preston crash

Police have launched an appeal after a teenage cyclist suffered facial injuries following a collision with a car in Preston.

The 13-year-old collided with a Volkswagen Passat at around 4.55pm on Saturday, October 14 on St George’s Road.

Officers say the cyclist, from Preston, was taken to Alder Hey hospital by air ambulance for treatment for facial injuries. The driver of the car, a 36-year-old man from Preston, was uninjured.

Police are now appealing for witnesses and are urging anybody who saw the incident to contact them as soon as possible.

Sergeant Oliver Jones, of the Roads Policing Unit, said: “Our enquiries are ongoing to establish exactly what occurred and we would now urge anybody who saw the incident, or saw either the cyclist or the car in the moments before it happened, to get in touch with us as soon as possible.”

Anybody with information is asked to contact us on 101, quoting log number 1108 of October 14