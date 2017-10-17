APPEAL: Penwortham cyclist suffers head injuries in crash

A cyclist was taken to hospital with head injuries after he was involved in a collision with a car in Penwortham, say police.

Officers were called to the incident at just before 7pm on Monday at the junction of Liverpool Road and Kingsway, when an Audi A4, driven by a 68-year-old woman from Penwortham, collided with a 28-year-old man on a bike.

Police say the cyclist, also from Penwortham, was taken to Royal Preston Hospital for treatment for head injuries, a facial fracture and cuts and bruises. He remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition.

A road closure was put in place on Liverpool Road and Kingsway while specialist officers attended the scene.

Police are now appealing for members of the public who saw the collision, or saw either vehicle in the moments before the collision occurred to come forward.

Sergeant Steven Hardman, of the Roads Policing Unit, said: “This incident has left a cyclist in hospital with some nasty injuries and we are just thankful he wasn’t more badly injured. We wish him all the best with his recovery.

“We are now trying to piece together exactly what occurred and would like to speak to anybody who witnessed the collision, or saw either the Audi or the cyclist in the moments before it took place. If you have any information, please get on touch as soon as possible.”

Anybody with information is asked to call police on 07967 828713, quoting log number 1307 of October 16.