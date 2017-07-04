Appeal launched to find 'kindly' motorcyclist who stopped at accident

An appeal has been launched to find a motorcyclist who stopped at the scene of an accident in Preston involving two cars.

The accident happened on the A59 Preston New Road near to the J31 northbound exit slip road of the M6 at around 7.50pm on Friday 23 June.

A Citroen C4 and a Mazda MX5 collided resulting in one of the passengers suffering minor injuries, say police.

Officers are now trying to trace a motorcyclist who stopped at the scene of a collision on the A59 Preston New Road.

A police spokesman said: "We are trying to piece together exactly what caused this collision to occur and need any witnessed to come forward.

"We believe a man on a motorbike kindly stopped to check whether the drivers were okay and so we are particularly keen to speak to him.

"If you think this was you, please get in contact with us."

Anyone with information should call 01695 566044 or if you fail to get an answer can ring 101 quoting incident reference 1425 of 23 June.