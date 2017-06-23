APPEAL: Collision with cyclist in Preston

A witness appeal has been launched after a van and and a cyclist collided in in Preston.

Police were called around 10.20am on May 5 following reports of a collision on Cottam Way close to the junction with Canberra Lane.

A red Transit van and a cyclist had been involved in a collision.

The cyclist, a 34-year-old man from Preston, suffered minor injuries. The van driver, a 26-year-old man from Preston, was not injured, say police.

Officers are now appealing for information following the incident and are urging anyone who witnessed the collision to come forward.

PC Mark Potter, of Lancashire Police, said: “While this collision was some time ago, we still want to establish exactly what happened.

“Despite following a number of enquiries, we have yet to discover what led to the collision.

“We are appealing to anyone who saw what happened, or saw either the van or cyclist in the area before the incident, to contact us.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log reference 0376 of May 5.