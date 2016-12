Police are appealing for witnesses after a pedestrian pushing a bike was injured in a crash.

The accident happened on the zebra crossing on Marine Road East in Morecambe near to the Green Street junction at 1pm on Friday, December 1.

The vehicle drove off towards Morecambe town centre after speaking to the pedestrian.

He has however, sustained injuries and police need to complete a collision report.

Please contact PC 1218 Harmer on 101 quoting log no LC-20161202-0650.