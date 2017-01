All lanes have now re-opened following an earlier accident on the M6, say police.

One lane was closed on the exit slip road of the M6 Southbound at junction 31 following a car smash.

Police and ambulance services were called to the one-vehicle incident at around 5.30am on 20 January.

Nobody is thought to have been seriously injured.

Normal traffic conditions resumed by 7.15, say Highways England.