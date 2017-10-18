Accident on M6 near Preston fifth worst for queues and delays

Drivers travelling on the M6 near Preston suffered one of the worst traffic hold-ups across the whole country, experts have revealed.

Firefighters battled the blaze at the busy junction which melted the road

Research shows that a lorry fire on the northbound carriageway at junction 32 last December was rated the fifth worst in the last 12 months in terms of tailbacks and duration of the motorway closure.

Transport data analyst Inrix, says that the fire, which started in the evening of December 12, resulted in a motorway closure of more than 10 hours and queues of up to 20.4 miles at its worst.

Analysts say that the accident cost the economy around £903,400 if the value of wasted time, fuel and unnecessary carbon emissions as a result of the delay imposed on drivers was considered.

Nobody was injured in the accident which saw a lorry containing paints and aerosols burst into flames at the roadside.

The news comes one week after drivers travelling on the M6 were left reeling by long delays after a multi-vehicle crash at the same junction closed the motorway for several hours.

Dr Graham Cookson, Chief Economist at INRIX said: “While queuing is considered a national pastime for many Brits, nothing is more frustrating than sitting in traffic and our analytics show it’s a costly activity.

"Jams can be caused by all kinds of incidents but our research shows that fuel spillages, emergency repairs and broken down lorries contributed to the biggest pile-ups this year."

Mel Clarke, customer service director at Highways England, said: “We care about making journeys safer and better for all who use our motorways and major roads.

“In our first two years we met our target to clear 85% of all incidents on our network within an hour and last year exceeded our target to keep 97% of lanes available to road users, to help smooth the flow of traffic. We continue to work closely with police, local authorities and other partners to improve the way we work together.

“We want drivers to have the best possible experience on our network. To support this we provide accurate, up to date information about conditions on the roads and keep traffic moving as much as possible.

“We will continue to ensure roads are reopened safely, but as quickly as possible.”

The research showed that nationally, November 2016 was the worst month in terms of volume with over 169,000 traffic jams on the UK’s major roads – 50% worse than average.

However, traffic jams across the country in the month of April proved the most severe, with the research revealing they were 24% worse than average.

The year’s worst traffic jam occurred on 4th August 2017 on the M5 Northbound by Junction 10. Traffic tailed back 35 miles at the peak, and the jam lasted 15 hours, resulting in an estimated cost of £2.4 million to road users.