Transplant nurses are cycling for life

Nursing staff at will be cycling from one dialysis hospital to another to raise money for a transplant charity.

Andrea White, Kelly Greenhalgh, Katherine Burrow, Judith Mawby and Diane Brindle, who are based at Chorley Dialysis Unit, will start their journey from Royal Liverpool Hospital, finishing at Manchester Royal, in aid of Kidneys for Life.

Katherine Burrow said: “We see the real need for research every day on the unit. Although some of our patients go on to have a transplant, nearly two-thirds of dialysis patients are unsuitable for the life-changing surgery.

“Kidneys for Life focuses their research on improving dialysis and transplant techniques and prolonging the life of a transplanted kidney. All our patients can benefit from our fund-raising for Kidneys for Life.

“I would ask for people to please donate towards this charity as it means a lot to myself and my patients.

“I know 50 miles cycling is going to be a challenge for myself, but it will be worth it.”

To support the Chorley nurses visit http://www.uk.virginmoneygiving.com/KatherineBurrow, or to join them on their challenge on Sunday September 18, contact Carol Bonham on 07714864833 or email carol.bonham@kidneysforlife.org.