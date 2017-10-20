Search

Photo Neil Cross Preston Schools under 16 trampoline competition at Preston Trampoline Club
Why: Trampolining is one of the most exhilarating sports there is. As you build your strength and skill you can challenge yourself to go higher and higher.

How it works: The best way to start is with a class at your local club. All you need to start with is loose, comfortable clothing such as tracksuit bottoms or a T-shirt and leggings. It is tough physical exercise, so you’ll probably be able to bounce for only two to three minutes at a time.

Photo Neil Cross Preston Schools under 16 trampoline competition at Preston Trampoline Club Caitlin Yates of Ashton CSC

Benefits: Trampolinists have excellent range of movement in their shoulders because their arms are thrown rod-straight directly up on each bounce. It helps to flatten the stomach with core-stability muscles constantly engaged meaning a tauter, stronger stomach and lower back Learning to trampoline can also increase the duration of REM sleep (rapid eye movement sleep that aids learning and problem solving) and can improve whole-body strength