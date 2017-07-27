Training scheme for Sir Tom Finney Soccer Centre in Preston

The first 11 volunteers at Sir Tom Finney Soccer Centre have undergone a range of specialised training courses.

The courses range from level one and two FA coaching schemes, to the tougher modular three course, which focuses on training volunteers to coach footballers to a very high level.

Members of Sir Tom Finney Soccer Centre

Three volunteers will also be attending a Welfare Officer Course, which will equip them to identify personal issues and conflict with the players, and help to eliminate problems such as bullying.

Finally, some will be attending a course to improve the coaching offered to the clubs disabled members.

This will help them to better understand the limitations these players face, how to develop them as players and socially, with an intention to eventually introduce them to playing competitive games.

Peter Mason, chairman of the Sir Tom Finney Preston Soccer Centre, said: “We are dedicated to making sure our volunteers achieve their goals, are able to obtain continuous development and have all received the highest levels of training available to them to ensure they can give our players the very best coaching.

“We would like to thank Taylor Wimpey for donating £3,000, which has allowed us to plan a successful future for the Soccer Centre.”