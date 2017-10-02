Train service to Preston 'disrupted'

Have your say

People travelling by train between Blackpool and Preston can expect delays of up to 20 minutes.

Disruption to the service between Blackpool North and Preston station is expected to continue until 2.45pm.

Trains running between Manchester Victoria, Hazel Grove station in Stockport, St Helens Central station and Huddersfield station are also affected.

Services between Westhoughton and Wigan Wallgate will divert via Atherton. Road transport will be on hand between Bolton and Wigan via Westhoughton. People are advised to check their journey plans online at www.nationalrail.co.uk.