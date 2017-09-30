Train line disruptions after flooding chaos

Torrential rain saw train and replacement bus services in and out of South Cumbria cancelled this weekend.

Flooding on train lines between Oxenholme and Windermere saw the rail service suspended at around 2pm on Saturday (September 30).

This was followed by road flooding resulting in Network Rail and local coach companies being unable to provide replacement services,

However, the line was reopened within 90 minutes.

Network Rail said: “The line will be reopened imminently, the first service to run will be 15:19 Oxenholme to Windermere calling at Kendal.”

Weather conditions in Windermere and its surrounding areas are set to return to normal, with only a couple of properties believed to have been affected.

Cumbria Police said: “Some roads may still be impacted by the standing water.

“Keep an eye on the latest flood updates on the Enviro