Train chaos in Lancashire after fatality

Major train disruption was reported in Lancashire tonight after a person was killed on the tracks.

Emergency services were dealing with an incident between Preston and Bolton / Wigan North Western which was causing disruption to journeys between these stations.

Services may be cancelled or delayed.

It was anticipated that disruption will continue until 19:30.

TransPennine Express customers were advised that they may use their tickets on Virgin Trains Services between Preston and Glasgow Central / Edinburgh.

Train operator Virgin confirmed there had been a fatality.