Tragic couple’s baby joy

A campaigning couple who raised thousands of pounds for charity after the tragic death of their baby son are celebrating the safe arrival of a daughter.

Will Norris, 27, and Nichole Taylor, 28, were left devastated after their son James died in September last year, just 30 minutes after he was born.

Following his death, the Kirkham couple threw themselves into raising funds for the hospital where Nichole was cared for, raising around £15,000 in less than a year.

The couple made a promise to James when he died that he would become a guardian angel big brother to either a baby girl or baby boy.

And they delivered – Annabella Elizabeth arriving safely, weighing 8lb 14oz, last week.

Nichole said: “When I first saw her I collapsed on the bed in relief – she is definitely James’ little sister, they look so alike, she is the double of him. She was due on the 20th but arrived five days early which just happened to be Infant Loss Awareness Day.

“We found out we were pregnant on the same day as my friend Dani had her little boy Oliver James. so it was just amazing news.”

Will said: “We always said we would make James a big brother and the whole thing was magical. There was an overwhelming feeling of relief but also excitement about the next chapter in our story.”

Their first son developed lethal skeletal dysplasia in the womb and was born three months premature.

Since his death, the pair supported a Baby Beat appeal at Royal Preston Hospital, which aims to sound-proof the delivery rooms in the maternity suite. Their fundraising efforts rounded off with James’ Angel Ball at Ribby Hall helping their fund pass the £15,000 mark.

Nichole underwent more scans and tests during her pregnancy following James’ death but the couple were not anxious about Annabella as there was only a very slim chance of it happening again. Nichole added: “The midwives were just incredible and we want to thank everyone from the bottom of our hearts.”