Have your say

Traffic was building up on the Kirkham bypass after an accident during morning rush hour, police said.

Blackpool Road in Newton with Scales was 'partially blocked' after the crash, which involved a white BMW X3 and green Fiat Punto and happened at 7.50am, a force spokesman said.

Queues were forming 'headed back towards Blackpool', he added.

Nobody was hurt, he said.