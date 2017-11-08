Toyota Preston rises to the Million Makers challenge for The Prince's Trust

Have your say

Budding entrepreneurs took park in a Dragons’ Den-style pitch as part of a national competition where teams of employees collectively raise over £1 million for The Prince’s Trust.

aBudding entrepreneurs from Preston took park in a Dragons’ Den-style pitch as part of a national competition where teams of employees collectively raise over £1 million for The Prince’s Trust.

A team of 10 from Vantage Motor Group from across the car retailer’s locations, including Ian Graham and Jemma McCarthy, from Toyota Preston, took part in the Million Makers challenge.

Their aim is to raise £10,000 profit in six months after pitching a business plan to the ‘dragons’ and successfully securing £1,500 of seed funding.

Among the activities the team has planned are the design and sale of umbrellas and travel mugs, a Vantage group tour around its 25 dealerships, and various other fund-raising initiatives including a Christmas raffle and individual centre challenges.

Now in its tenth year, the Million Makers initiative has raised over £8.3m for The Trust since it launched.

Last year, Vantage became a patron of The Prince’s Trust.

Vantage managing director Mark Robinson said: “I’m very proud of our business’ Patronage of The Trust and our involvement in the Million Makers competition is the latest in a series of fund-raising initiatives we have planned which will go towards helping disadvantaged young people improve their life-chances.

“Team Vantage pitched a compelling business plan with confidence and commitment, demonstrating sound commercial acumen throughout, even during the rather challenging dragon-style questioning around the financials.

“The real work starts now though as the team begins to turn its business plan into a reality.”

The Million Makers final will take place in March 2018.

To support Team Vantage in its Million Makers challenge, visit http://bit.ly/VMilMak