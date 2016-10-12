Town job centre is saved by office move

THE Clitheroe Jobcentre Plus is on schedule to relocate to the Ribble Valley Council Offices by the end of October.

The move to Church Walk means the 200 residents who use it each week will not have to travel to Blackburn. The centre had been based at the Lowergate Centre and had been threatened with closure.

Council leader Stuart Hirst said: “Our contractors have done a fantastic job in converting part of our ground floor into a new Jobcentre Plus office and reception. Locating the job centre at the council offices has advantages for both organisations and will be convenient for service users.

“We have worked closely with the Department for Work and Pensions to facilitate the relocation and safeguard this important service for our residents.”

Steve Johnson of Jobcentre Plus, said: “Locating our services at the council offices presents opportunities for closer working, which will improve how we deliver services to the people who need them, while providing value for money for taxpayers.”