Town centre edible garden is a ‘herban’ delight

A new ‘pick your own’ community garden has taken root in a busy town centre.

Next to the Chorley town by-pass and opposite its Flat Iron market, the scheme has been organised by the Chorley in Bloom group which oversees the garden. It has been created with support from Parklands Academy and Astley Park School, the RHS and Chorley Council.

A notice simply asks people to only take food they will use and that only foods that are ready should be picked. The group also says it will try to point out foods that are ready to be picked and that herbs can be cut freely.

Group chairman Iris Smith said: “We started the project this year. It’s been a huge success. Everywhere I go people have said what a brilliant idea. I’ve been there at different times and encouraged people to take things.”

Following the success of the initiative, another community edible garden is planned.

“We’re looking at a patch near the new Asda in Chorley, it’s right across from the Living Waters Church foodbank,” said Iris.

Councillor Adrian Lowe, who oversees the floral displays for Chorley Council, said: “The community edible garden at the junction of Union Street is an inspired project by the Chorley in Bloom group and is testament to their hard work, enthusiasm and commitment. It means that people can help themselves to fresh fruit to add to their lunch while they’re in town or veg and herbs to use in cooking at home. Obviously we wouldn’t expect people to take the whole plants but just take the leaves or fruit they need. It seems to be very much appreciated by people, so perhaps it’s something that could be extended to other areas of the borough in the future.”