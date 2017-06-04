Tower to shine again for terror attack victims

Blackpool Council has announced that the Tower will shine red, white and blue in memory of those who lost their lives in last night’s London terror attack.

The news comes just two weeks after tributes were paid to the 22 people killed in an explosion in Manchester.

The Blackpool Tower will go dark for half an hour from 10.08pm tonight - the time of the first calls about the London attack came to the police.

On Monday night the tower will shine the colours of the Union Flag and will turn dark for eight minutes - the time between the first call coming in and the attackers being shot dead - before the heart will be lit up.

A condolence book in the town hall will be opened on Monday, while the town hall flag will fly at half mast. Details of any silences will follow.

Coun Simon Blackburn, leader of Blackpool Council, said: “Once again, on the streets of the United Kingdom, we have witnessed a completely deplorable and cowardly terrorist attack, and on behalf of the people of Blackpool I offer our sympathies and prayers to all those involved, not least the families of those killed.

“These were innocent people enjoying a Saturday evening out, and an attack on them is an attack on our way of life, by people who despise the freedoms that are an intrinsic part of the British way of life.

“At the same time, it serves as a further reminder that our emergency services, police officers, the fire and rescue service, doctors, paramedics and nurses are nothing short of heroic, for their professionalism and bravery in the face of such a heinous attack.”