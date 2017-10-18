Touch of Pink ball raises thousands for St Catherine's Hospice and Rosemere

Supporters danced the night away at a charity ball and helped raise £11,000 for St Catherine’s Hospice and Rosemere Cancer Foundation.

The Touch of Pink event at the Dunkenhalgh Hotel in Clayton-le-Moors, Blackburn, was organised by Mr Jeyaram Srinivasan – a consultant plastic surgeon at Preston and Blackburn hospitals - and his wife Krishna.

A total of 240 people attended and £11,000 was raised, which was split between St Catherine’s Hospice and the Rosemere Cancer Foundation.

The night was hosted by BBC Radio Lancashire presenter Ted Robbins and included entertainment from magician Jason Rea and a ballroom dancing demonstration by leading Lancashire professionals Ron and Iris McDonald.

http://ted-robbins-holds-the-mic-for-rosemere-touch-of-pink-ball-1-8641035



Mr Srinivasan said: “This is the third charity ball we have organised and came about because I wanted to do something for two organisations who do a lot to support my patients.

“The work of the hospice is so important and can make a huge difference – helping people to feel more positive and to have quality of life for the time that they have.

“Krishna and I are extremely grateful to everyone who supported the night in many different ways – from those who came as guests to others who provided prizes for our raffle.

“It was a fantastic occasion and we’re delighted to have raised so much for two wonderful local causes.”

Emma Jacovelli, head of community engagement at St Catherine’s, said: “This is, once again, a wonderful total to have raised and will make such a difference to our work.

“The evening was a great success with a fantastic atmosphere and some brilliant entertainment. It was lovely to see so many people enjoying themselves whilst raising vital funds. The money will help us to care for local people facing life-shortening conditions like cancer, motor neurone disease and heart failure when it really matters most.”