Tortoise used as evidence in bizarre court hearing

A defendant called an unusual character witness to help his case - a tortoise.

David Spedding, 56, stood in the dock and took the pet about of his pocket to show the judge.

Spedding of Carr Meadow, Bamber Bridge near Preston, yesterday appeared before District Judge Jeff Brailsford at Blackpool Magistrates Court.

Spedding is accused of having a blade – a steak knife – in public at the Castle pub on Central Drive, Blackpool.

He denied the offence claiming that he had the knife to cut up fruit and vegetables for the tortoise during their trip to the seaside.

Judge Brailsford fixed a date for the trial after Spedding told him: “My tortoise is always with me. He is my life.

“I have brought him to court to show him to you – he is why I had the knife.”