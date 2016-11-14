Top 10 things to do in Lancashire in the weekend

Here is a list of upcoming events this weekend.

FREE: Christmas lights switch-ons

George Formby convention

Gather in Market Square, Lancaster, on Sunday from 1.30pm for the Santa Dash, followed by entertainment for the big switch-on.

There will be music from 5ive, The Voice winner Kevin Simm and former X Factor singer Paul Akister.

Kevin Simm will also switch on the lights in Market Street, Chorley, from 3.30pm on Saturday.

Festivities for the Fleetwood switch-on start from 11am on Saturday at The Ferry, The Esplanade.

It includes the Lantern Parade and illuminated tram and trawler.

Britain’s Got Talent stars Reggie and Bollie switch-on Darwen’s lights in Market Square on Saturday from 4pm.

FREE: Christmas Tree Festival, Blackpool, Saturday and Sunday November 19 and 20

The festival is from 11am to 4pm each day in the Derham Lounge at the Winter Gardens. Admission is £1 for adults and free for children. The admission ticket is also a voting slip to allow people to vote for the best tree. Father Christmas will be there and for a small charge will give gifts to the children.

All monies raised are for the Winter Gardens Trust to pay for renovation work in the iconic building

FREE: Snug Annual Beer Festival, Carnforth, Friday November 18 and Saturday November 19

People are invited to a weekend of great beers and other food and drink at the Snug micro pub, based at Carnforth Station Heritage Centre, in Warton Road.

Admission is free, but customers will need to pay for their drinks.

The festival is open from noon until 9pm on both days.

FREE: Crafty Christmas, Hoghton, Saturday November 19

Families are invited to Trinity Methodist Church, Gregson Lane, for a Christmas market.

There will be lots of stalls selling handcrafted unique gifts, breakfasts, lunches, Indian snacks, cakes, grand raffle, a tombola, children’s make a craft room, festive photo booth, and of course Father Christmas in his grotto.

Open from 10am until 3pm. Admission is free.

FREE: Christmas Festive Fun Day, Blackpool, Saturday November 19

St John’s Square, Blackpool town centre, will be transformed into a festive treat. Father Christmas will be dropping by and the Christmas Lights will be switched on late afternoon.

Other attractions include live music, stilt walking ice queens, a snow globe, fire eating pixies and a bucking reindeer. Money raised goes towards Trinity Hospice. Open from 10.30am until 5pm.

PAID: George Formby Society Convention, Blackpool, Saturday and Sunday November 19 and 20

Fans of the iconic ukulele and folk singer from Wigan will meet at the Imperial Hotel, North Promenade, from 1.30pm until 5pm and again from 7pm with a concert at 8.30pm.

Entry is free to George Formby Society members, or £6 per day per person for non-members.

If they are coming for the full weekend they are charged £10 per person.

FREE: Christmas Market, Fleetwood, Sunday November 20

Held outdoors along the colonnade and inside the Marine Hall theatre, the market will be filled with traditional handmade gifts, craft items and food and drink. The Hungry Games challenge at 2pm sees contestants try food blindfolded. Pizza making is 11am until 3pm, Santa will be in his grotto and Thornton Cleveleys Brass Band will be performing. Open 10am until 4pm.

FREE: Guide Dogs Winter Fair, Chorley, Saturday November 19

Chorley Guide Dogs Winter Fair will be held at St Mary’s Social Centre, Devonshire Road, from 1pm until 4pm.

​Admission is free and there will be tombola, raffle, games, table top sale, Santa’s Sleigh, sandwiches, cakes and a selection of hot drinks.

Funds raised will go towards the Chorley Guide Dogs group. Everyone is welcome to attend.

PAID: Pottery and Prosecco Night, Ribchester, Friday November 18

Groups are invited to Potters Barn, in Church Street, on Friday night, from 7pm for an evening of pottery painting and bubbles.

Choose from a huge selection of pottery including all the Christmas stock. There will have lots of decorations and things for presents. Food and drink will be served all night. Cups and plates are from £12, whilst small items start at £6.

PAID: Handmade Fair, Haigh, Sunday November 20

More than 50 stalls of handmade goodies, from jewellery, cards, cushions, cakes, art, and chocolate will be on display at Haigh Hall, off Copperas Lane. Also on sale will be antique and retro items from the 1920s through to the 1980s.

Admission is £1 and it will be open from 10am until 4pm.

The event is hosted by Victoria Claire of Vibrant Vintage.

