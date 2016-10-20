‘Tis the season for food lovers as Booths launches popular Christmas book

Booths has just launched its ever-popular Christmas book. DAVID NOWELL takes a look at what goes into it and the months of work behind the scenes.

It is one of the most eagerly-awaited publications of the year for food lovers far and wide.

Christmas launch at Booths in Garstang. Pictured is Conor Daunt from Dewlay Cheesemakers.

The Booths Christmas book means the festive season is nearly upon us.

And now it has been launched on the hungry Lancashire public.

The lavishly-produced 163-page Great Northern Christmas is circulated throughout the country, both within the retailer’s stores and by post.

Last year, Preston-based Booths delivered its distinctive Northern Christmas to virtually every county in Britain.

Christmas launch at Booths in Garstang. Pictured is Gemma Bleasdale.

Last year the retailer saw Christmas home delivery orders rise by 54 per cent nationwide and overall orders including click and collect in store orders rose by 11 per cent.

Last week Booths’ Garstang store was the venue for guests and store card holders to have a sneak preview of Booths’ annual Christmas book, now in its fourth year, which the firm uses to spread its message nationwide from its North West heartland.

Marketing director Julie Mills said: “Our teams literally start planning Christmas in about the second week of January.

“We review and collate customer feedback on what was popular and sold well that season, and set out to improve and make it better.

“It’s a true joint effort between our buyers, suppliers and marketing teams bringing the Great Northern Christmas to life. We work to find a balance of ‘traditional favourites’ and new lines from great regional suppliers.

“The book is a complex task that takes about seven months to pull together, source and photograph.”

She said contents ranged from tried and tested favourites to new creations.

And the latest trend from Denmark – the concept of ‘hygge’ which is all about relaxing and celebrating in the comfort of your home. “We are delighted to be able to offer people all around the country the opportunity to enjoy a slice of Northern comfort wherever they are in the UK,” she said.

Jonathan Roskell, Booths’ regional manager, said the company’s glossy Christmas book had become ‘a phenomenon’.

He added: “We have done four books now and people anticipate its publication.

“People have been asking in our stores about when it was coming out for months.

“It is our biggest single piece of marketing over the Christmas period but it represents fantastic value for money.”

The book is available free of charge to anyone to pick up in any Booths store.

Anyone from outside the region can order a book by ringing 0800 2218086 or email christmasordering@booths.co.uk.