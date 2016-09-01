TIMELAPSE VIDEO: Work complete at Chorley train station

Passengers and neighbours have been thanked for their patience during big improvement works at Chorley train station.

Network Rail has thanked people for their understanding after they worked to replace a subway and alter track over the bank holiday weekend.

Work being carried out to the subway and tracks at Chorley Rail Station over the bank holiday weekend. CREDIT: Newtwork Rail

The work is part of Network Rail’s billion pound Northern Programmes investment to allow electric trains to travel through the station for better, more frequent services across the north of England from December 2017.

Noel Connolly, head of programme management for Network Rail, said: “I’d like to thank passengers for their continued patience. The upgrade and wider investment will result in a better, more reliable railway that will serve passengers for many decades to come.

“I’d also like to thank local residents for their understanding as well. I appreciate that the work we carried out near to their homes was at times extremely noisy.

“However I hope that the local community will experience the benefits that an enhanced railway will bring to help boost the economy across the north of England.”

This speedy timelapse video shows the level and complexity of work carried out at the station across the whole bank holiday.

Engineers worked around the clock to deliver the work on time and to disrupt passengers and residents as little as possible.

A subway roof was replaced and upgrade work to platforms and the track completed which will enable overhead power lines to be installed in the area.

There is more information on the project at www.networkrail.co.uk/chorley.

