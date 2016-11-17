Time to stamp out bullying

Junior Miss Preston Elli Westwood is standing up to bullies throughout anti-bullying week.

The 15-year-old, who is young ambassador for Bullies Out, wanted to use her own experiences of being taunted to spread the message on her Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/JuniorMissPreston/ that cruelty to others should not be tolerated.

She said: “Most people who know me well know that this cause means an awful lot to me. Bullying comes in all different forms and people need to realise this.

“Singling people out is a form of bullying and people should do something about cyber bullying.

“Any form of bullying can really effect someone in a huge way. Their confidence can be shattered, they feel worthless, they are down; in worse case scenarios people can even turn to taking their own lives.

“We need to stop this. People need to speak out and stand up to bullies.

“I believe that everybody should feel they can talk to somebody about any problems they may have and I feel that this charity really helps people to feel that they have somebody to go to with any sort of problem.

“Bullies Out works with the bullied, the bully and the bystander. I feel extremely privileged to say I am now a young ambassador for a charity that does such great things.

“Within my role I am now raising awareness and money for the charity along with other things.

“Throughout anti-bullying week, I will be raising awareness every day on my public Facebook page- Junior Miss Preston.”

The Ashton High School pupil is also holding a fashion show at Fulwood Conservative Club, Blackpool Road, on Sunday November 27, from 7pm, to raise funds for Variety children’s charity.

It includes a fashion show and sale of high street brands such as Miss Selfridge, Debenhams and Oasis, plus a range of beauty products and jewellery. There will also be a raffle, bar and nibbles.

Tickets are £5 and can be bought by calling 07447479784.