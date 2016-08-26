Time to enjoy the ride of your life

If you just can’t wait another week or so to see the Illuminations then Ride The Lights is once again giving people a chance to get a sneak peek next Tuesday.

Between 7pm and 10pm, the Promenade will be fully closed to vehicles other than bicycles for the event, which has become something of a yearly tradition for cyclists.

This year for the first time ever, riders will have the opportunity to detour through the Blackpool Pleasure Beach via North Gate, to be greeted by live DJ sets and characters.

The free event, which is attended by thousands of people every year, will have entertainment in the form of Radio Wave presenters Ged Mills and Hayley Kay, who will be hosting the main stage of live music and fun at Blackpool Tower Headlands.

Coun Gillian Campbell, Deputy Leader of Blackpool Council, said: “Ride the Lights is always extremely popular and is now a firm fixture on Blackpool’s calendar.

“It will be a great night of cycling, fun and entertainment and I hope everyone will have a fantastic time.”

For those wishing to get involved The route runs from Starr Gate, South Shore all the way through to Red Bank Road, Bispham with riders able to go in either direction or join the ride at any point on the promenade.

Riders can cycle as much or as little of the course as they choose.