Time is credits for youth team

A youth group is celebrating after spending 150 hours doing worthwhile volunteering activities.

Buckshaw Youth Association signed up with the Time Credits scheme earlier this year, which enables people to make a difference in their communities and local public services.

If a person gives one hour of time to a community organisation, they earn one time credit that can be spent on a range of activities in the local area for example, an adult learning course, swimming, children’s play centres and activities, a trip to a football match or a show at the local theatre.

Time Credits strengthens and builds communities by engaging those who may not normally get very involved in their local area.

Aidy Riggott, chairman of Buckshaw Youth Association, said: “The Time Credits scheme is proving really popular with volunteers and we have added four new members to the team since September who are all now registered with the scheme. I can’t believe we have run out and need some more but it is clearly fantastic news and is a key part of our ongoing success.”

The popular Friday night Youth Club in Buckshaw Village hosts an average of 90 young people every week, with their record night so far being an impressive 102 in May 2016. There is a wide range of activities on offer to the young people from arts and crafts through to sports and games.

Aidy added: “The new volunteers are a mix of adults new to volunteering in Buckshaw Village and some of our senior members who have graduated and are stepping up and taking on more responsibly in running the sessions on the night. It is a fantastic experience for all of them and they clearly enjoy it as we have lots of fun on a Friday night.”

The group is always looking for new volunteers and is a member of the Lancashire Time Credits Scheme. Contact Aidy via its Facebook Page - http://Facebook.com/BuckshawYouthBV for more details or to join the team.