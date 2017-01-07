Three taken to hospital as car hits barrier on M61

Three people were taken to hospital following a motorway accident this morning.
The incident happened on the southbound carriageway of the M61 close to junction 8 at Chorley.
Emergency services attended.
They included firefighters from Bamber Bridge fire station.
A spokesman for the fire station said: “A Ford Focus with three people inside lost control and hit the nearside barrier and spun round.
“Two managed to get out unattended and were taken to hospital.
“A third person, a girl, was cut out and she was removed and taken to hospital.”
Lanes of the motorway were blocked by police between junction 8-6.
The North West Motorway Police reported at around 11am that the motorway was now all clear.