There is nothing odd about making new friends in this social group

Friendships that last a lifetime can be made at Oddfellows.

Established in 1810, the Oddfellows is one of the largest and oldest friendly societies in the UK, with 320,000 members across 136 branches nationwide.

Members of Oddfellows in Preston

A a non-profit mutual run by its members, it aims to improve the quality of people’s lives through friendship, care and charity.

Throughout September, the group is celebrating Friendship Month, which aims to raise awareness of the importance of companionship to the nation.

As a result, the Preston branch is holding a special event for people to come together locally, have fun and try something new.

People are invited to a tea and cake afternoon at St Michael’s and All Angels Hall, Egerton Road, Preston, on Saturday September 24, from 2pm until 4pm.

Admission is £3 and includes tea and cakes.

District chairman Jim Beesley says: “If your social life is in need of a shake-up, or you’re ready to start adding some extra names to your contacts book, then the Oddfellows Preston branch has declared September a great time to take action and make new friends.

“Our Friendship Month campaign is in its seventh year, now.

“It’s our way of reminding people just how important it is to have the support of friends around you.

“They really do make the good times better and the hard times easier.

“Friendships often start as a result of sharing a fun experience or by learning something together, so our events hope to provide that opportunity in a really easy, relaxed way.

“We can’t wait to put the kettle on for you at our event, as we know there’s nothing quite like sharing a brew in good company.”

The Preston branch meet at The Over 60s Club, in Priory Lane, Penwortham, on the first Monday of the month, at 7.30pm. It has more than 650 members who meet at various points in the year.

There is a membership fee of £28 a year, which entitles people to reductions on a variety of things, including dental fees, glasses, cinema tickets, and home insurance.

It also has a dedicated helpline for general advice, as well as funeral plans and holiday clubs.

Colin Burbridge, social co-ordinator for the Preston branch, adds: “We do various things.

“In November we have a port and cheese evening and a talk about where the port was made.

“We also have quiz nights, history talks, lunches, coffee mornings and theatre trips.

“Oddfellows is all about bringing people together, especially when people feel isolated.

“It perhaps appeals more to the more mature generation, but there is no restriction on age.

“We are a non-profit making association to provide friendship, care and support.

“We have a membership fee, but we invite people to try us first – we are not pushy. We provide a care package for people later in life and that is what makes us unique.”

The Oddfellows is also offering a chance to win a luxury afternoon tea for two and £100 spending money in a free prize draw on its campaign website at www.friendshipmonth.com.

To find out more about these and other events call Colin Burbidge on 01253 395833 or email colin.burbidge@oddfellows.co.uk.

There is also information available on www.oddfellows.co.uk