Theatre lines up latest funnyman

Rob Beckett is the latest star comedy name heading for Lowther Pavilion.

The popular funnyman will bring his Mouth of the South to the Lytham theatre on theatre on Wednesday, February 22 and tickets, priced £16.50 go on sale tomorrow, with brisk demand expected.

It’s a fresh comedy coup for officials at Lowther, who have staged gigs by a succession of top TV comedy names since Jason Manford took to the Lytham stage in 2013.

The following year, tickets for a performance by John Bishop sold out in just 100 minutes and Omid Djalili, Al Murray and Chris Ramsey as well as Lytham’s own ever-popular Jenny Eclair are among the top comedy names signed for Lowther since.

Londoner Beckett, who turns 30 next month, is a familiar face on shows including Live At The Apollo, Would I Lie To You?, 8 Out Of 10 Cats, on which he was appointed a team captain this year, Mock The Week, Play To The Whistle and Celebrity Juice. From 2012 until 2014, he co-hosted I’m a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! NOW! on ITV2.

Lowther trustee Dan Creasey, a big comedy fan, has played a key role in attracting the leading comedy names to Lytham and he is confident of more and more such stars heading to the West Beach venuie.

Dan said: “The booking of Rob Beckett marks a key development in the relationship that the Lowther has with comedy management in the UK.

“Through working with the major promoters, we envisage bringing more first-class names to Lowther and developing the whole comedy element of our programme.”

Tickets have also gone on sale this week for a gig at Lowther next March by funnyman Iain Stirling, narrator on ITV2’s LoveIsland. He is heading to the Lytham stage on March 31, just weeks after the Lowther debut of Al Murray, best known as the Pub Landlord, whose performance on March 11 looks to be heading for a sellout.

Call the Lowther box office on (01253) 794221 or www.lowtherpavilion.co.uk