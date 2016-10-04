The Travelling Band makes its journey to Preston

The Travelling Band will be playing at Preston's Contintental pub tomorrow night.

A decade has passed since The Travelling Band’s formative 2006 recording sessions in Brooklyn. Those sessions laid the foundations of the band's debut album Under the Pavement and set the band on the road to creating their own label, Sideways Saloon.

To celebrate the landmark, the band embark on a their first UK headline tour for two years, and will be releasing their first new music since the 2014 album The Big Defreeze.

The Close Your Eyes and Count to Ten tour sees The Travelling Band playing shows all around the UK.

This includes The Continental, South Meadow Lane, Preston, on Wednesday October 5, from 8.30pm.

Far from being a nostalgic look back at the last ten years, the tour marks a line in the sand after the departure of original guitarist Steve ‘Mugger’ Mullen, with the band looking forward to the release of their fourth album next year.

2016 has already seen the boys tour all over Europe supporting US country/rock star Lissie, including sold out shows at The Forum as well as huge theatres in Germany and Norway. They have been doubling up as Lissie’s live band, playing summer festivals across the continent.

It’s also been a landmark year for Sideways Saloon, with the acclaimed release of The Valley of Yessiree, the debut album from Canadian-born, London-resident maverick A. Dyjecinski, who will be special guest on the tour.

For tickets, at £11, click here http://www.seetickets.com/event/the-travelling-band/the-continental/1006485