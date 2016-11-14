The top celebrities I would have come dine with me...

Everyone has imagined at some point who they would invite to a fantasy dinner party. A new book asks famous faces from Lancashire and further afield to nominate who they would like to break bread with. Mike Hill reports.

From the towering greats of the showbusiness world to Adolf Hitler, all would find a dining companion in a new book produced in Lancashire.

Author Tony Slater, of Preston, posed the question, ‘Who would you invite to a dinner party?’ to 50 well-known names and the query threw up a fascinating selection of answers.

It was radio personality Allan Beswick who suggested Hitler among his guests saying: “No person is all evil so could our table find the good in one of history’s most despicable people?”

Sir Tom Finney’s wish list was submitted before his death in 2014 and he has the distinction of both handing out invites and also being on a fellow contributor’s guest list (for another Preston football great Mark Lawrenson).

Tony has financed the book, RSVP By Special Invitation Only, with the support of Edgar Wallace of Preston Plastics, and all of the money raised will go to the Baby Beat, St Catherine’s and Derian House charities.

Among the people responding to Tony’s call for dream dinner party guests are politicians Alex Salmond and David Blunkett, sports stars Bill Beaumont and Laura Massaro, actor Steve Pemberton and television personalities dame Esther Rantzen, Gregg Wallace and Jimmy Cricket.

The book is called RSVP By Special Invitation Only and is available from all of the charities, priced £12.99 plus £2 post and packaging.

Or you can get a copy by contacting Tony Slater direct on 01772 200181 or 07703 475258.

Lancashire’s four time world superbike champion and winner of I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! Carl Fogarty is among those who has contributed to the book.

His dinner table would feature:

John Lennon, “I like people who are outspoken. And he WAS The Beatles!”

Mike Hailwood, “One of the best motorcycle racers who ever lived but he was before my time so I would like to ask him about road racing in the 60s and his famous TT comeback.”

Noel Gallagher, “He is funny and interesting to listen to. Anything he says gets my attention.”

Marilyn Monroe, “I really just want to hear about her affairs.”

Jimmy Bullard, “It would be funny listening to him trying to hold court and try to take the Mickey out of this lot.”

George Best, “He is the most iconic footballer ever. I’d be more interested in his off field antics though.”

Jarno Saarinen, “He was a hero of mine that I never got to meet. His name would have been on the 250cc world title in 1973 if he hadn’t been killed at Monza early in the season.”

Joey Dunlop, “I met him a lot of times but never felt I could ask him questions because he was shy and so was I. I would love to talk to him about his illegal preparations for races on the roads of Northern Ireland.”

Debbie Harry, “I had posters of her on my bedroom wall - my first crush! But she would have to be the Debbie Harry at her peak, not today’s”

Jonathan Ross, “I think I would need someone to keep the conversation glowing and everyone in order!”

