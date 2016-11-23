The song is on the wall for fund-raiser Alfie

This nine-year-old is using his vocal talents to help raise funds for a hospital charity.

When Alfie Prout, of Penwortham, realised he could sing, he decided to sell a CD of him belting out his favourite Sam Smith song, Writing’s On The Wall, in aid of Little Ted’s Appeal for sound-proofing rooms at Royal Preston Infirmary.

His mum, Diana, said: “Alfie has always enjoyed singing, going back as far as aged four. He sings in the school choir at Whitefield Primary School and has a karaoke machine at home.

“In April he sang for his grandparent’s 50th wedding anniversary. The DJ was very impressed. We thought we would record him on a CD for prosperity so we paid for a proper recording studio session.

“We then thought about getting extra copies and selling it for charity. I used to work at Fulwood Hall Hospital as receptionist and we did a lot for Little Ted’s Appeal.

“My mum, Diane, suffered two miscarriages when she was younger, so it is a charity that we as a family support.

“The CDs are £3 each, but people are donating up to £5. So far, Alfie has raised more than £285.

“We are all really proud of Alfie. He is also learning to play the piano. I am hoping he will sing and play the piano at my 50th birthday celebrations next year.”

His gran, Diane, 73, said: “We want to make the most amount of money for charity. I suffered two miscarriages, with the second one being as far as five months on, so I know what it is like not to bring home a baby. Baby Beat and Little Ted’s are really worthwhile charities to support.”

Full of praise for her grandson, Diane added: “Alfie is a really good singer. We hope to get the CD to Sam Smith so he can hear it

Alfie, who also plays for Penwortham Town FC, said: “I know that Little Ted’s Appeal is for children and babies so I wanted to help. I love singing, My favourite singers are Sam Smith and Adele.”

Alfie’s CD will be sold, at £3, at C and M Pet Supplies, Liverpool Road, and Two’s Company, Leyland Road, Penwortham.

It will also be available at The Brown Hare, in Penwortham, from 4pm on Friday November 25 as part of a Christmas fair.

