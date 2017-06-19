The Intact Centre in Ingol thanks its volunteers

Volunteers at The Intact Centre, in Ingol, held a celebration event in honour of their hard work.

The centre which provides support, advice and a signposting service, 45 active volunteers who help out by running one-to-one computer classes, supporting anyone who maybe struggling with managing their finances, or providing guidance in the work club sessions.

Others run group fitness sessions and healthy walks.

Helen Dixon, volunteer lead at the centre, which serves the Ingol and Tanterton community, said: “I have been a volunteer for a number of years. I have raised money for local charities by organising health and wellbeing events and took in a sponsored challenge, alongside offering my counselling skills for a women’s charity. It is so easy to do and so rewarding. That is why it is important to say thank you to our volunteer team.

“Some volunteers were celebrating years of service, as The Intact Centre is dependent upon volunteers to help run the activities at the centre.

“As we continue in the age of cutbacks, it is even more important to stop and say thank you for all the commitment and dedication our volunteers put into this community.”