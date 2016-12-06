The good  old days

Garstang High Street will be all dressed up for the festive season and many of the community too with just five days until the Victorian Christmas Festival.

Hundreds of visitors are expected to descend on the market town for two nights of nostalgic festive fun and late-night Christmas shopping.

Organisers are promising another enjoyable family event with lots of stalls, street entertainment and fayre to get everybody in the festive spirit.

The festival committee teamed with Garstang Independent Traders which has given a extra push this year to get everybody in the High Street involved.

Many of the town’s shops have dressed up their windows with Victorian Christmas theme with The Dressing Room named the ‘best dressed’ for their Nutcracker Suite display.

A spokesperson said: “The Victorian theme is making a welcome comeback this year with many of the stall holders and shopkeepers dressing up in traditional clothing.

“Look out for the Victorian themed shop windows which greatly add to the atmosphere.

“And this year we are inviting anybody dressed in Victorian costume to join us in the parade down the High Street, led by a band, entertainers, and Father Christmas.”

The festival can be enjoyed next Monday, December 12, and Tuesday, December 13, from 6pm to 9pm.

This year’s the parade starts around 6pm from the northern end of the High Street, outside Car Care shop.

All are welcome to join in.