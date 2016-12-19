The boy who saved Prancer

A little boy may have saved Christmas by helping an injured reindeer.

Two-year-old Jacob Fiddler, from Heskin, who attends the Legacy Nursery at Rainbow House, Mawdesley, was very worried when he saw that one of the Christmas reindeer was looking very poorly after being hurt in the high winds which had damaged his head and antlers.

Jacob Fiddler with his mum Claire and Prancer

He wanted his mum, Claire Fiddler, to make sure that the reindeer, which is called Prancer, went to Reindeer Hospital so, after a few days, Claire took Prancer home and tended to his damaged head and antlers.

Jacob and his grandad, Bill, helped to make Prancer better with Jacob giving his nose a little kiss to make sure he made a full recovery.

Prancer is now back at Rainbow House fitting fit and ready for the Christmas action.

Carole Cochrane, chief executive of Rainbow House, which supports children with life limiting illnesses, said: “Jacob is a very caring little boy and we are delighted that, with Claire’s help, Prancer is ready for all the Christmas fun at Rainbow House.

“Claire and her family have been involved with Rainbow House virtually since we started and have supported us in so many ways. She is related to the Fiddler family who make the Fiddlers crisps so well known in Lancashire so we have benefited from lots of delicious crisps for our events as well.”