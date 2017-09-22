Teepees and fizz in the garden

Hannah Rimmer was the last of four sisters to get married and her wedding to Scott Raisbeck was a real family day.

Scott ad Hannah Raisbeck

They tied the knot at Kingsfold Methodist Church in Preston on July 8 and went straight back home to Hannah’s parent’s house for a fabulous reception in the garden, complete with teepees.

Hannah, 29 a midwife, is originally from Whitestake and Scott, 32, works as an IT consultant.

They met through online dating in February 2014 and then on her brithday in April 2016, Scott proposed while on a walking holiday in Langdale.

Hannah said: “We decided to have teepees for the wedding reception and was looking for a location but then asked my parents if we could have it at home.

Hannah and her bridesmaids

“I am one of four daughters and the last to get married.

“With the wedding being at home, it was lovely for all the family to help with the preparation – my mother made the bunting, decorations and the flower arrangements.

“We had such a fantastic day and the weather was gorgeous.

“Our guests enjoyed ice cream from the ice cream van and the children enjoyed playing on the bouncy castle and blowing bubbles.

“In the evening we danced to live music and drank quite a lot of fizz.

“It was so special to have all our family and friends with us to celebrate. The memories from our wedding day will always be treasured.”

Scott, 32, who is originally from South Shields, added: “It was such a beautiful day and we were both very grateful to have everyone attend our wedding.”

His parents are Tony and Margaret Raisbeck and Hannah’s are Peter and Gillian Rimmer.

The couple live in Ashton, with their dog Sam and they honeymooned in the Seychelles.