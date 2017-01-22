Teenagers rescued after getting trapped in derelict building in Lancaster

Two teenage girls were rescued after finding themselves trapped in a derelict building in Lancaster.

Fire crews had to stretcher one of the girls out of the building in St George’s Quay on a ladder as she was unconscious.

She was then taken to hospital by Ambulance.

A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said: “There was no access from ground level so they had climbed up and over before finding they were stuck.”

The incident took place yesterday at 5.30pm and firefighters were on site for about two hours.