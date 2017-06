A teenage cyclist was airlifted to hospital this afternoon after an accident with a car.

The youngster, thought to be aged about 14, was involved in a collision with a car shortly before 4pm near the junction of Howick Moor Lane, and Liverpool Road, Penwortham.

The North West Air Ambulance attended and the teenager, who is not thought to have suffered life-threatening injuries, was taken to Alder Hey Hospital.