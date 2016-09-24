Teen’s X Factor fate is set to be revealed

A Leyland girl’s X Factor dream could be made or shattered this weekend as her group prepare for one of the biggest performances of their lives.

As part of four-piece ‘urban’ group Girl Next Door, 17-year-old Annabel Pike will sing at Wembley stadium as they look to preserve their place in the popular singing show.

Annabel Pike (far right) with girl band Girl Next Door auditioning on the X Factor.

In front of a live audience of thousands in the 90,000 seater stadium, celebrity judge Louis Walsh will decide if the group gets one of the six chairs available or head home and out of the show.

But Annabel says, whatever happens, the girls will stick together.

She said: “Me and the girls just gelled really well because we all have the same dreams and aspirations.

“It’s been really challenging and a great insight into the hard work you need to put in if you want to go into this industry.

“There’s a lot of early hours and late nights, rehearsing, doing interviews and photoshoots. It’s very intense and there’s not a lot of time to prepare.”

The show, which is shown tonight and tomorrow evening, sees Girl Next Door compete against other groups with judge Louis Walsh then deciding if they deserve to be one of his acts to go to judge’s houses.

The performance already took place earlier this year but Annabel is bound by the show not to reveal the result.

She will now sit with family, friends and a takeaway to watch the show unfold and says the support from Lancashire has spurred her on.

“Everyone’s reaction has been amazing and there’s been so much positive feedback,” she said. “We’ll stick together no matter what but all will be revealed over the weekend.”