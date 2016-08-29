Teen charged after man stabbed to death

A teenager has been charged with murder after a man died from multiple stab wounds.

Daniel Bamford, 18, of Harvey Lane, Golborne, has been charged with the murder of a 42-year-old man and with wounding with intent after two people were stabbed in Darwen.

Officers were called by the ambulance service to Hazel Avenue at around 4.15pm on Thursday following reports a man and woman had been stabbed.

The man, 42, was pronounced dead at the scene having suffered a number of injuries.

A 42-year-old woman was also wounded and taken by ambulance to the Blackpool Victoria Hospital. She has since been released after receiving treatment.

Three males from Liverpool aged 15, 16 and 43 were arrested on suspicion of murder at a nearby address on Frances Street. They have since been released no charge.

A further three men aged 17, 18, and 33 were arrested in Liverpool on Friday afternoon.

The 18-year-old was being held on suspicion of murder and being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs, while the other two were being questioned on suspicion of assisting an offender and being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.

A further three men aged 19, 23 and 44 were arrested later that day (Friday, August 26) in St Helens, Merseyside. All were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Following investigation, detectives charged Bamford who has been remanded in custody to appear at Preston Crown Court on Monday.

The remaining men aged 17, 19, 23, 33 and 44 have all been bailed to October 25.

Following formal identification, police can confirm the name of the deceased as Michael Keen, 42, of Darwen. A post mortem revealed he died from multiple stab wounds.

Detective Supt Paul Withers, from the Force Major Investigation Team, said: “A man has sadly lost his life and my thoughts remain with Mr Keen’s family and friends at this incredibly difficult time.

“While we have made a number of arrests and since charged a man, we would continue encouraging people to come forward and help with our enquiries.

“If anyone has any information about this incident that could help us I would urge them to either speak to a local officer or to call us direct.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting incident reference 917 of August 25th.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers.org.