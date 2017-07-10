Ted Robbins holds the mic for Rosemere Touch of Pink Ball

Comedian Ted Robbins kept fund-raisers entertained as they raised £10,000 for two Lancashire charities.

The BBC Radio Lancashire presenter compered a Touch of Pink Ball at the Dunkenhalgh Hotel, Clayton-le-Moors, which was organised by Rosemere’s consultant plastic surgeon Dr Jeyaram Srinivasan and his wife Krishna.

The money raised will be split equally between Rosemere Cancer Foundation and St Catherine’s Hospice. The evening, also included close-up magic from Jason Rea, a demonstration of ballroom dancing by Ron and Iris McDonald, a silent auction and raffle. This was Dr Srinivasan’s third charity ball for Rosemere, which was also attended by his two children. Rosemere Cancer Foundation is part of Lancashire Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.