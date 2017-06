Passengers in Preston could soon pay an extra 20p for a two mile taxi journey if an application to the council is approved today.

Members of the town hall’s Taxi and Miscellaneous Committee will consider a bid from the city’s Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) union taxi drivers for a variation to the Hackney Carriage table of fares.

If accepted, it would mean the cost for a two mile journey would increase to £5.40 between 7am and 11pm, and to £6.80 after 11pm, Sundays and bank holidays.