Taking a walk in support of cancer-struck friend

Members of staff at Asda raised more than £3,500 when they walked from the store in Fulwood to Blackpool Tower in support of a colleague who has cancer.

The team of 30 did the 18-mile walk to show solidarity for Melanie Bamber, 30, of Brookfield, who was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in February, which has now spread to her kidneys and lungs.

Katie Egan and Donna Moss

The money raised will go towards Rosemere Cancer Foundation.

Fund-raiser and organiser Donna Moss said: “Rosemere have been a great support to Mel and many other cancer sufferers and so far we have raised over £3,500.

"Myself and another colleague, Katie Eagan are now starting to prepare for our next challenge which will be in aid of Macmillan. We are going to attempt the Three Peaks Challenge.”